Detective Chris Anderson Shares His Thoughts On The O.J. Simpson Case [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Retired Birmingham homicide detective Chris Anderson chats with Rickey Smiley about his new show, “Reasonable Doubt,” on the ID channel. In the show, Chris looks at cases in which their may have been a wrongful conviction in order to bring the truth to light and the correct offenders to justice. He explains how he looks through the entire investigation in order to find the truth about what happened. 

Plus, Chris shares his thoughts about the infamous O.J. Simpson case, which still gets debated about to this day. He also shares a little bit about the first case that kicks off the season, about Mac Phelps (a.k.a Mac The Assassin, a former No Limit-signed hip-hop artist who was convicted of murder in 2001, the prime of his career. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

