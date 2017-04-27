Church Announcements: What Happened When The Deacon Tried To Dab [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins explains that 94-year-old Deacon Hank caught himself in a tricky situation when he tried to dab like the kids do nowadays. Listen to the audio player to hear what happened in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Get the latest announcements from Bernice Jenkins here and listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”
RELATED: Church Announcements: Why 8 Male Choir Members Got Suspended [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED:Church Announcements: What Happened When 9 Deacons Passed During Service [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Bernice Jenkins & Ms. Janie Kick Off Church Announcements With “Bad & Boujee” [EXCLUSIVE]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (4/7-4/14)
25 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (4/7-4/14)
1. Larenz TateSource:Instagram 1 of 25
2. David BannerSource:Instagram 2 of 25
3. Adrienne BailonSource:Instagram 3 of 25
4. Khloe KardashianSource:Instagram 4 of 25
5. Tia Mowry HardrictSource:Instagram 5 of 25
6. BrandySource:Instagram 6 of 25
7. Keke WyattSource:Instagram 7 of 25
8. Ray JSource:Instagram 8 of 25
9. Eric BenetSource:Instagram 9 of 25
10. Eva MarcilleSource:Instagram 10 of 25
11. JoselineSource:Instagram 11 of 25
12. Mimi FaustSource:Instagram 12 of 25
13. Bill BellamySource:Instagram 13 of 25
14. Kym WhitleySource:Instagram 14 of 25
15. Marlon WayansSource:Instagram 15 of 25
16. Faith EvansSource:Instagram 16 of 25
17. EveSource:Instagram 17 of 25
18. Erica CampbellSource:Instagram 18 of 25
19. TyreseSource:Instagram 19 of 25
20. TankSource:Instagram 20 of 25
21. June AmbroseSource:Instagram 21 of 25
22. Ayesha CurrySource:Instagram 22 of 25
23. Alicia KeysSource:Instagram 23 of 25
24. Chris BrownSource:Instagram 24 of 25
25. LudacrisSource:Instagram 25 of 25
comments – Add Yours