Church Announcements: What Happened When The Deacon Tried To Dab [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bernice Jenkins explains that 94-year-old Deacon Hank caught himself in a tricky situation when he tried to dab like the kids do nowadays. Listen to the audio player to hear what happened in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Get the latest announcements from Bernice Jenkins here and listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

RELATED: Church Announcements: Why 8 Male Choir Members Got Suspended [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:Church Announcements: What Happened When 9 Deacons Passed During Service [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bernice Jenkins & Ms. Janie Kick Off Church Announcements With “Bad & Boujee” [EXCLUSIVE]