Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

Gone but never forgotten we celebrate this queen today

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Happy Birthday! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

15 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

Continue reading Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

Happy Birthday! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday Queen! 15 Coretta Scott King Quotes…
 2 hours ago
04.27.17
Doctor Dragged on United Airlines Fight Just Got Paid!
 2 hours ago
04.27.17
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 1 day ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 1 day ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 3 days ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 3 days ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 3 days ago
04.25.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 5 days ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 6 days ago
04.27.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 6 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 6 days ago
04.22.17
Photos