‘Daytime Divas’ Coming to VH1 Starring Vanessa Williams Tichina Arnold and More! [video]

Former ‘The View’ host Star Jones might have struck gold when she wrote Satan’s Sisters because now VH1 has turned the book into a television series and it looks juicy! Daytime Divas stars Vanessa Williams as Maxine the creator of a popular talk show called ‘The Lunch Hour’. Williams character reminds us a lot of Barbara Walters, hmmm. The hilarious Trichina Arnold is a co-host on the show and looks like she turns up by what we see in the sneak previews.
Daytime Divas premiers on VH1 June 5th 10/9c. Will you be watching?
