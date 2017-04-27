Music
‘Daytime Divas’ Coming to VH1 Starring Vanessa Williams Tichina Arnold and More! [video]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Former ‘The View’ host Star Jones might have struck gold when she wrote Satan’s Sisters because now VH1 has turned the book into a television series and it looks juicy!  Daytime Divas stars Vanessa Williams as Maxine the creator of a popular talk show called ‘The Lunch Hour’.  Williams character reminds us a lot of Barbara Walters, hmmm.  The hilarious Trichina Arnold is a co-host on the show and looks like she turns up by what we see in the sneak previews.



Daytime Divas premiers on VH1 June 5th 10/9c.  Will you be watching?

 

