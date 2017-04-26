Another Officer Involved Shoot on South Side of Columbus

What is going on in our city? There’s been another officer involved shooting on the south side of Columbus resulting in injuries this time.
Officers were conducting a routine traffic stop near Lockbourne Road and Frebis Avenue when gun shots were heard. Officers shot back and the suspect suffered critical wounds and was taken to Grant Medical Center. The officer suffered minor wounds.
