ESPN Lays Off Around 100 Employees Including On-air Personalities

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

ESPN Lays Off Around 100 Employees Including On-air Personalities

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

In fall of 2015 ESPN laid off about 300 people because of their struggling economic status and today (Wednesday April 26th) the network starting making more cutbacks that include on-air personalities this time.

Sources are saying that ESPN is cutting around one hundred employees on this round some behind the scenes and many names you would know in efforct to help their declining subscribers.  They are trying to combat the decline by focusing more on their digital efforts.

Here is a short list of some of the people that have publicity said they are no longer at the network:

New Orleans Pelicans Reporter Justin Verrier

Radio Host Robin Lundberg

NFL Analyst Ashley Fox

College Basketball Analyst Len Elmore

SportsCenter Anchor Jay Crawford


NBA Reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss

NFL Analyst Trent Dilfer

MLB Writer Jayson Stark

ESPNW Reporter Jane McManus

Radio Host Danny Kanell

Big Ten Football Reporter Austin Ward


ESPNU Anchor Brendan Fitzgerald

NFL Reporter Ed Werder

And the list goes on…

Terrible Sports Injuries

28 photos Launch gallery

Terrible Sports Injuries

Continue reading Terrible Sports Injuries

Terrible Sports Injuries


 

source

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 12 hours ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 12 hours ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 2 days ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 4 days ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 5 days ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 5 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 5 days ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 5 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 6 days ago
04.20.17
Photos