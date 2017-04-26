9 O'Clock News
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Spotted Courtside At Houston Rockets Game

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Travis Scott was spotted getting cozy with Kylie Jenner while sitting courtside at Rockets game Tuesday night.

It looks like Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are really starting to take interest in one another. Just a couple days after being spotted holding hands at Coachella this past weekend (and rumored to have been making out during Dillon Francis), the two were once again seen sitting court side Tuesday night at the Houston Rockets game, Travis’s hometown team.

Photos