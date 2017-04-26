9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Jay Z & Beyonce Reportedly Put In $120 Million Bid For Bel-Air Mansion

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Beyonce & Jay Z are wanting a $120 million dollar bulletproof Bel-Air mansion.

As Beyonce prepares to give birth to twins this Summer, Hov is taking his family out west to Los Angeles this Summer to try and get more privacy aron Spelling’s $85 million mansion in Bel-Air, but something must’once she does. But where will they live? Last month, reports surfaced that The Carter’s were looking at Ave happened because new reports surface today claiming the two superstars have put a bid in at a $120 million stunning hilltop Bel Air mansion.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

4 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Jay Z & Beyonce Reportedly Put In $120 Million Bid For Bel-Air Mansion

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 8 hours ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 9 hours ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 2 days ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 4 days ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 5 days ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 5 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 5 days ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 5 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 6 days ago
04.20.17
Photos