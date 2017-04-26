Juicy Scolds Rickey Smiley For Spreading Lies About Her Joining The Circus [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Juicy has been MIA on the morning show lately, and she called up to check in one morning. When Rickey Smiley tried to find out where she’s been, she gave him the cold shoulder! She explained that she is mad at Rickey, Da Brat & Headkrack because she knows they’ve been spreading a lie about her around. She even says people have been coming up to her in the streets because they believed them!

Plus, Juicy sheds a little light on the happenings over at “Little Women: Atlanta.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

