The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Juicy Scolds Rickey Smiley For Spreading Lies About Her Joining The Circus [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment


Juicy has been MIA on the morning show lately, and she called up to check in one morning. When Rickey Smiley tried to find out where she’s been, she gave him the cold shoulder! She explained that she is mad at Rickey, Da Brat & Headkrack because she knows they’ve been spreading a lie about her around. She even says people have been coming up to her in the streets because they believed them!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, Juicy sheds a little light on the happenings over at “Little Women: Atlanta.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tries To Punish Juicy For Laughing At Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Juicy Proved To Be Unbothered By Her Haters Yet Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Talks About Her Painful Experience Of Getting Her 8th Tattoo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

43 photos Launch gallery

It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

It's Ms. Juicy Baby! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Released For VH1 Documentary About Mary J.…
 8 hours ago
04.26.17
VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Starring Vanessa Williams Announces Premiere…
 9 hours ago
04.26.17
#StayWoke: Nine Celebs Whose ‘Wokeness’ May Surprise You
 1 day ago
04.25.17
Nicki Minaj’s Chinese Tattoo Meaning Is Revealed!
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 2 days ago
04.24.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages…
 2 days ago
04.25.17
LOL: Draymond Green Hilariously Recreates Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Video
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Mel B Reportedly Admits To Threesomes With Husband’s Nanny
 2 days ago
04.25.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 4 days ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 5 days ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 5 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 5 days ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 5 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 6 days ago
04.20.17
Photos