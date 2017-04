Why Black Tony Is Upset About Gucci Mane’s YouTube Views [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony was really upset when he called Rickey Smiley one morning. He said his friends were trying to mess with his head, and sent him to YouTube to look at the view count on one of Gucci Mane‘s videos.

When Black Tony saw that the views were lower than a PARTYNEXTDOOR video, Black Tony became very stressed out. On top of that, he got some devastating news about his girl. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

