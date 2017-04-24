9 O'Clock News
SMH: Meet Carmelo Anthony’s Alleged Pregnant Mistress Mia Burks

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Carmelo Anthony & LaLa

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Contributor / Getty


Carmelo’s side piece wasn’t a stripper after all…it looks like she’s well educated but a side piece nonetheless.

The woman Carmelo Anthony allegedly impregnated outside of his marriage to La La has been revealed as Mia Burks.  

Mia Angel Burks, contrary to original reports from TMZ about her working at a gentlemen’s club, reportedly graduated from Northwestern University with a master’s degree in health communication last year. Burks began dating Anthony surreptitiously in Chicago last summer, according to Page Six.   

Initial media reports claimed Carmelo had impregnated an exotic dancer, but as Burks’ friends stuck up for her, they outted her in the process. 

“Mia is not a stripper,” the source said, according to the publication. “She lives a regular life.” 

Last week, Carmelo’s former friend Anthony Jacobs told Chicago radio station WGCI-FM that the New York Knicks superstar and Burks fell for each other at a local nightclub: “Mia met Carmelo at Room Seven, a club in Chicago when he was here for the NBA draft doing press. She’s not a stripper … she works in education setting up programs.

“I’ve known that [they’ve dated] for some months now,” he continued, adding that his estranged wife was not attuned to the relationship at first. “Carmelo wasn’t taking her serious [but] she started to buy her own plane tickets to go see him.”  READ MORE

Photos