Rickey Smiley Foundation Helps Family That Lost its Patriarch [EXCLUSIVE]

A woman has watched her two children struggle through so much in their young lives. Her son is a cancer survivor who witnessed their father pass right in front of their eyes. Her daughter is a rock who has used her faith to help motivate the family through tough times.

The Rickey Smiley Foundation blessed this woman and her family by easing up some of the financial hardships they have had to deal with alongside the emotional demands of the things they have been through. Click on the audio player to hear more in this touching exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

