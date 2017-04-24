The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Amber Rose On Why She Embraces The Terms “Slut” & “Ho” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Amber Rose came through to the morning show studio! She opened up about motherhood, and talked about getting famous before actually having money; and coming from nothing but being able to turn it into something. Amber also talks about finding out that celebrity tabloids are all phony, and dealing with false information being circulated about herself when she first got into the limelight.

She also about her friendship with Odell Beckham Jr, being sure to clear the air about recent rumors about him- “he is not gay by the way.” Plus, Amber talks about embracing the terms “slut,” and “ho,” and making it her agenda to show the double standards in the way women and men are judged  when it comes to sexuality. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos