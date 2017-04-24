News
Home > News

Over 50 Men Arrested In Nigeria For Allegedly Attending A Gay Wedding

LGBT folks continue to be criminalized in this African country.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Man putting wedding ring on woman.

Source: Roy Hsu / Getty


Nigeria is a country slow to honor LGBTQ rights. In many cases, even supporting LGBT people can land you in jail, which is what happened last week  in  the African country. Sadly, Nigerian law enforcement arrested 53 men for attending an unofficial same-sex wedding, according to the BBC.

The arrests happened last Saturday in the northern state of Kaduna. Much of norther Nigeria is Islamic, while the southern part leans towards a strong Christian influence. Currently, homosexual acts, as well as LGBT events and organizations, are banned in the country and punishable with up to 14 years in prison. In some instances, punishment has even involved public whippings.  Activist Olumide Makanjuola says the criminalization of LGBT communities has sanctioned police violence against its people, according to The Advocate.

The lawyers for the accused men in Kaduna said most of them were students and they argued that the event was not a “gay” wedding, but a birthday party. One attorney says the men were illegally detained for 24 hours.

The 53 men are charged with conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and belonging to an unlawful society. They are set to appear in court on May 8.

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Over 50 Men Arrested In Nigeria For Allegedly Attending A Gay Wedding

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 7 hours ago
04.24.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 2 days ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 3 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 3 days ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 4 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 4 days ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
Photos