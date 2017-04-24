Kodak Black Kicked Out of Anger Management For Being Too Mad

Via |

Kodak Black’s woes are continuing to mount, this as the South Florida rapper finds himself battling a number of legal issues including a violation of his probation. While in court last Friday for a hearing, it was revealed that Kodak repeatedly interrupted his anger management class by burping loudly and allegedly got physical with the leader of the session after she asked him to leave.

The Sun-Sentinel reported on the court-ordered hearing where Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Lynch heard the second day of testimony in Kodak’s probation violation case, where the 19-year-old rap star could face eight years in prison. Prosecutor Meredith Hough was limited in her questioning of Kodak, born Dieuson Octave, but did get into the burping situation, among other matters.

Lynch heard testimony from Ramona Sanchez, the leader of Kodak’s anger management class. She said that the rapper kept burping and she asked him to leave. When Kodak pushed back by not vacating the class, she threatened to call the police to which she claims he grabbed her phone and wrist.

