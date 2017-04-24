9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Kodak Black Kicked Out of Anger Management For Being Too Mad

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment

Kodak Black In Concert - Washington, DC

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

Kodak Black’s woes are continuing to mount, this as the South Florida rapper finds himself battling a number of legal issues including a violation of his probation. While in court last Friday for a hearing, it was revealed that Kodak repeatedly interrupted his anger management class by burping loudly and allegedly got physical with the leader of the session after she asked him to leave.

The Sun-Sentinel reported on the court-ordered hearing where Broward County Circuit Judge Michael Lynch heard the second day of testimony in Kodak’s probation violation case, where the 19-year-old rap star could face eight years in prison. Prosecutor Meredith Hough was limited in her questioning of Kodak, born Dieuson Octave, but did get into the burping situation, among other matters.

Lynch heard testimony from Ramona Sanchez, the leader of Kodak’s anger management class. She said that the rapper kept burping and she asked him to leave. When Kodak pushed back by not vacating the class, she threatened to call the police to which she claims he grabbed her phone and wrist.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

18 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Kodak Black Kicked Out of Anger Management For Being Too Mad

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Jesse Williams Files For Divorce After Five…
 3 hours ago
04.24.17
Loni Love and Angela Yee Are The Latest…
 2 days ago
04.22.17
This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to…
 3 days ago
04.21.17
Watch: John Witherspoon Reveals Big News About An…
 3 days ago
04.22.17
11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG,…
 3 days ago
04.22.17
Unforgettable Prince Tributes
 3 days ago
04.21.17
The First Clip From ‘Power’ Season 4 Has Arrived
 4 days ago
04.20.17
Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The…
 4 days ago
04.20.17
WCW: These Ten Beauties Could Have Easily Been…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
BET To Air Full Day Of Programming Dedicated…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Wissam Al Mana Posts Love Letter To Janet…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
Ten Women Who Should Have Been Named ‘The…
 5 days ago
04.19.17
Zoe Saldana Says She’s Hurt By The Hate,…
 5 days ago
04.20.17
Photos