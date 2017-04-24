Rihanna’s Instagram Is In Shambles after ‘Disrespectful’ Queen Elizabeth Photos

Looks like Rihanna made a move she shouldn’t have made when she put up a series of snaps on her Instagram of the head of Queen Elizabeth of England superimposed on her (Rihanna’s) body.
Maybe RiRi thought it would be taken as funny, but a lot of folks are NOT having it and are calling the move “disrespectful.”
In one photo, the 91-year-old monarch is showing Rihanna’s iconic cleavage and holds a 40 oz. beer in her hand, in others she wore thigh high boots and cutoff jeans.
As of this posting, Rihanna hasn’t commented on the backlash and the post still received over 500k likes.
See the comments and more of the controversial pics below.
“Disrespectful”
“It’s not cool”
“Bad taste to say the least”
“Horrible, senseless disrespect to a real Queen”
“If the Queen sees this am sure will will not be amused”
“Rihanna you are so small… you have always been”
