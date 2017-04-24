Rihanna’s Instagram Is In Shambles after ‘Disrespectful’ Queen Elizabeth Photos

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Looks likemade a move she shouldn’t have made when she put up a series of snaps on her Instagram of the head ofsuperimposed on her (Rihanna’s) body.

Maybe RiRi thought it would be taken as funny, but a lot of folks are NOT having it and are calling the move “disrespectful.”

In one photo, the 91-year-old monarch is showing Rihanna’s iconic cleavage and holds a 40 oz. beer in her hand, in others she wore thigh high boots and cutoff jeans.

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

As of this posting, Rihanna hasn’t commented on the backlash and the post still received over 500k likes.

See the comments and more of the controversial pics below.

“Disrespectful”

“It’s not cool”

“Bad taste to say the least”

“Horrible, senseless disrespect to a real Queen”

“If the Queen sees this am sure will will not be amused”

“Rihanna you are so small… you have always been”

it's not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT