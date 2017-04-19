Bill O’Reilly Out At Fox!

Controversial Fox News personality Bill O’Rilley has been pushed out after as a prime-time host on the network, the company said on Wednesday, following the revelation of multiple settlements involving sexual harassment allegations against him, report The New York Times:

“After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel,” 21st Century Fox, Fox News’s parent company, said in a statement.

His departure comes just two and a half weeks after an investigation by The New York Times revealed how Fox News and 21st Century Fox had repeatedly stood by Mr. O’Reilly even as sexual harassment allegations piled up against him. The Times found that the company and Mr. O’Reilly reached settlements with five women who had complained about sexual harassment or other inappropriate behavior by him. The agreements totaled about $13 million.

