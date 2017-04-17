News
The Ex-Girlfriend Of Facebook Live Killer Speaks Out: ‘Steve Really Is A Nice Guy’

She opens up about the killer.

Joy Lane — the ex-girlfriend of the man suspected of killing a man and broadcasting the murder in Cleveland, Ohio — is finally speaking up. The suspect, Steve Stephens, 37, cited Lane and his mother as one of the reasons he shot Robert Godwin Sr., 74. Lane has now texted a message to CBS News, breaking her silence. She said: “We had been in a relationship for several years. I am sorry that all of this has happened. My heart & prayers goes out to the family members of the victim(s). Steve really is a nice guy… he is generous with everyone he knows. He was kind and loving to me and my children. This is a very difficult time for me and my family Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Police reported that Stephens randomly shot and killed Robert Godwin, Sr. on the 600 block of East 93rd Street. Stephens recorded the incident on Facebook Live with one of the videos showing Stephens approaching Godwin, Sr. on the street. He makes the 74-year-old man say “Joy Lane” before shooting him to death. In another video, Stephens said, “She’s the reason why I’m making this video. She is the reason what’s about to happen today.” Stephens also said that he’s already killed more than a dozen people. Officials are still investigating the situation and searching for Stephens. We’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.

 

