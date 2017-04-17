9 O'Clock News
CLEVELAND POLICE: STEVE STEPHENS MAY HAVE LEFT THE STATE

Cleveland police have issued an aggravated murder warrant for a man accused of shooting and killing another man on E. 93rd St. in Cleveland and posting the video on Facebook.

The video of the shooting was not broadcast live, as widely reported. It was recorded and then uploaded to Facebook by Stephens, according to a Facebook spokesperson. In a statement, the spokesperson said the shooting was a “horrific crime.”

The shooting happened on Easter Sunday around 2 p.m. The suspect, Steve Stephens, also claimed to have committed multiple other homicides. That information has not been verified by police.

Police said Sunday night Stephens may have now left the state and they are warning residents of Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan and New York to be on alert.

Stephens shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr.  Sunday on East 93rd Street. Read more details at news5cleveland.com

 

Photos