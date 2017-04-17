Steve Stephens Ex Speaks: ‘I am sorry that all of this has happened’ [Video]

Joy Lane breaks silence about Facebook shooting: ‘I am sorry that all of this has happened’

During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.

Lane is allegedly Stephens’ ex-girlfriend of approximately three years. In regards to the shooting, she broke her silence in a text message to CBS News. She said:

“We had been in a relationship for several years. I am sorry that all of this has happened. My heart & prayers goes out to the family members of the victim(s). Steve really is a nice guy… he is generous with everyone he knows. He was kind and loving to me and my children. This is a very difficult time for me and my family Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Cleveland police said Stephens shot and killed Robert Godwin, Sr., the 74-year-old victim picked by Stephens at random. In one of the videos, Stephens approaches Godwin, Sr. on the street, and makes the victim say the woman’s name “Joy Lane” before fatally shooting him. During a separate video, Stephens said, “She’s the reason why I’m making this video. She is the reason what’s about to happen today.”

Description of Stephens

He is described as a black man

6 foot 1, 244 pounds

Bald with a full beard

Wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt

White or cream-colored Ford Fusion.

