9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Steve Stephens Ex Speaks: ‘I am sorry that all of this has happened’ [Video]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Joy Lane breaks silence about Facebook shooting: ‘I am sorry that all of this has happened’

During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.

 https://www.instagram.com/p/BS-9amElvEE/?taken-by=931wzak

Lane is allegedly Stephens’ ex-girlfriend of approximately three years. In regards to the shooting, she broke her silence in a text message to CBS News. She said:

“We had been in a relationship for several years. I am sorry that all of this has happened. My heart & prayers goes out to the family members of the victim(s). Steve really is a nice guy… he is generous with everyone he knows. He was kind and loving to me and my children. This is a very difficult time for me and my family Please respect our privacy at this time.”


Cleveland police said Stephens shot and killed Robert Godwin, Sr., the 74-year-old victim picked by Stephens at random. In one of the videos, Stephens approaches Godwin, Sr. on the street, and makes the victim say the woman’s name “Joy Lane” before fatally shooting him. During a separate video, Stephens said, “She’s the reason why I’m making this video. She is the reason what’s about to happen today.”

Description of Stephens

  • He is described as a black man
  • 6 foot 1, 244 pounds
  • Bald with a full beard
  • Wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt
  • White or cream-colored Ford Fusion.

Read more details at cleveland19.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Steve Stephens Ex Speaks: ‘I am sorry that all of this has happened’ [Video]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Post n’ Delete: Mary J. Blige Says A…
 1 day ago
04.16.17
The Woman 50 Cent Punched At His Concert…
 1 day ago
04.17.17
Shaquille O’Neal Will Pay Funeral Expenses Of The…
 2 days ago
04.16.17
Epic Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’
 3 days ago
04.14.17
Watch: Fur Protesters Crash Kelly Rowland’s Book Signing
 3 days ago
04.14.17
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 6 days ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 6 days ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 6 days ago
04.11.17
T.I. Shockingly Confirms His Separation From Tiny
 6 days ago
04.12.17
Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight…
 6 days ago
04.11.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 1 week ago
04.11.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 1 week ago
04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 1 week ago
04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 2 weeks ago
04.06.17
Photos