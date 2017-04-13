9 O'Clock News
SO SAD!: Body Of First Female Muslim US Judge Found In Hudson River

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Courtroom Witness Stand and Bench

Source: Jason Doiy / Getty

Police discovered Shelia, 65, floating on the bank of Hudson, just a mile from her home in Harlem.

Sources say police said there weren’t any noticeable signs of trauma or injuries suggesting foul play. READ MORE

Shelia Abdus-Salaam

Photos