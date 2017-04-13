9 O'Clock News
United Airlines Passenger Dr. Dao Suffered a Concussion, Broken Nose, Sinus Injuries, Lost Two Teeth [Video]

Posted 5 hours ago
Dr. David Dao isn’t suing United Airlines just yet…but he and his attorneys are taking their time to make sure everything is handled appropriately.

His legal team held a press conference this morning and laid out David’s injuries as well as their plan of action.

Attorney Tom Demetrio said, “We’re not ready to sue. We’re doing our due diligence.” However, Demetrio said Dr. Dao is taking a stand for the rights of all airline passengers. He added the law is clear … IF a passenger is to be removed “under no circumstances can it be done with unreasonable force and violence.”

Although it’s not filed yet, Demetrio hinted the lawsuit is coming, telling reporters “it will be filed in Cook County.”

Demetrio revealed Dao suffered a “significant concussion, a broken nose and sinus injuries.” He said he also lost 2 front teeth and will be undergoing “reconstructive surgery.” He said Dao was released from a Chicago hospital late Wednesday night and is now in a “secure location.”

One of Dao’s 5 children, Crystal, said the whole family was “horrified and shocked and sickened” by the video of her father getting dragged off the United flight.

Dao’s lawyers already filed docs in Chicago demanding United preserve all evidence and personnel records related to his incident.

Demetrio spoke about United CEO Oscar Munoz’s apology on ‘GMA,’ saying it seemed “staged” and an attempt to backpedal from his initial statement fully backing his employees’ actions.

 

