9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ takes over Cleveland [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

New York Knicks v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty


Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian were spotted Tuesday at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, the I-X Indoor Amusement Park, and the Christmas Story House.

In a post on her Snapchat from the I-X Center, Khloe Kardashian called it the “best day of my life.”

Seems like Khloe is growing to love the Land while she is dating Cleveland Cavaliers star, Tristan Thompson.

 

L O N G L I V E C L E V E L A N D

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

EstimatedTimeArrival

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Khloe Kardashian Got Tristan Thompson A Golden Birthday Surprise [Photos]

13 photos Launch gallery

Khloe Kardashian Got Tristan Thompson A Golden Birthday Surprise [Photos]

Continue reading Khloe Kardashian Got Tristan Thompson A Golden Birthday Surprise [Photos]

Khloe Kardashian Got Tristan Thompson A Golden Birthday Surprise [Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
An Open Letter To Tyrese, From ‘Overly Aggressive…
 19 hours ago
04.12.17
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
T.I. Shockingly Confirms His Separation From Tiny
 1 day ago
04.12.17
Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 4 days ago
04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 4 days ago
04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 6 days ago
04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 6 days ago
04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 6 days ago
04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Photos