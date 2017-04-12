‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ takes over Cleveland [VIDEO]

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian were spotted Tuesday at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, the I-X Indoor Amusement Park, and the Christmas Story House.
In a post on her Snapchat from the I-X Center, Khloe Kardashian called it the “best day of my life.”
Seems like Khloe is growing to love the Land while she is dating Cleveland Cavaliers star, Tristan Thompson.
Khloe Kardashian Got Tristan Thompson A Golden Birthday Surprise [Photos]
