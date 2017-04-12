‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ takes over Cleveland [VIDEO]

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian were spotted Tuesday at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, the I-X Indoor Amusement Park, and the Christmas Story House.

In a post on her Snapchat from the I-X Center, Khloe Kardashian called it the “best day of my life.”

Seems like Khloe is growing to love the Land while she is dating Cleveland Cavaliers star, Tristan Thompson.

