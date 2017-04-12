9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Chris Brown Says Quavo From Migos Betrayed Him By Dating Karrueche

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Real 92.3's The Real Show

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Chris Brown just won’t let Karrueche live! Now he’s mad because she allegedly is dating Quavo from Migos SMH.

Chris Brown is angry, feeling like he was stabbed in the back by Quavo from Migos … a man he thought was a good friend until he started dating Karrueche Tran.

Our CB sources say … Chris had both a business and personal relationship with Quavo … inviting him to his home, collaborating on songs before Migos hit big, and supporting the group by attending multiple promotional parties.

Chris is livid that he actually helped promote Migos’ recent hit album, “Culture,” at the same time Quavo was secretly seeing his ex-girlfriend.

Chris believes it’s no coincidence Karrueche got a restraining order against him at the very time she started getting tight with the Migos rapper. He believes this was orchestrated by both Karrueche and Quavo to clear the decks so they could date, without caring they would make him look like a chump. READ MORE

 

 

Migos , Quavo

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Chris Brown Says Quavo From Migos Betrayed Him By Dating Karrueche

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Opens Up About What To Expect…
 22 hours ago
04.11.17
Drake And Rihanna Top List Of Nominees For…
 23 hours ago
04.11.17
Officer That Dragged Man off United Airlines Flight…
 1 day ago
04.11.17
Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Gender Affirmation Surgery…
 2 days ago
04.11.17
LOL! Erykah Badu Gives A Hilarious Answer When…
 3 days ago
04.09.17
Chrissy Teigen Just Did The Sweetest Thing Ever…
 4 days ago
04.09.17
The Dramatic Trailer For The Reunion Of ‘RHOA’…
 6 days ago
04.06.17
Whoopi Goldberg Draws Criticism For Her Stance On…
 6 days ago
04.06.17
Shonda Rhimes Joins National Board Of Planned Parenthood
 6 days ago
04.06.17
23rd Annual American Music Awards
Donjuanfasho Wants To Know Who Killed 2 PAC??? [VIDEO]
 7 days ago
04.06.17
Disney Channel Officially Orders ‘That’s So Raven’ Spin-Off…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Sage Steele Officially Out At ESPN, Replaced By…
 1 week ago
04.04.17
Jay Z Applauds Mayor DeBlasio’s Decision To Close…
 1 week ago
04.03.17
23 Gorgeous Photos Of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez You’ve Probably…
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Photos