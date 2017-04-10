Columbus Police Officer Captured on Video Kicking Citizen in the Head

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
According to WBNS a Columbus Police Officer has been temporarily reassigned after kicking a man that was being arrested in the head.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The incident was captured by onlookers on video and shows a man identified as 22 year old Demarco Anderson being arrested by Columbus Police. While detained in the area of Maize Road and Weldon Avenue last Saturday another officer runs into frame and is shown kicking Anderson in the head.
According to the reports Anderson had a gun and crack cocaine. Police were on the scene responding to a call of gunfire. Columbus Police have issued a statement and said a full investigation will take place.
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
37 photos Launch gallery
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
1. Amadou Diallo, 221 of 37
2. Sean Bell, 23Source:Instagram 2 of 37
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68Source:Instagram 3 of 37
4. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Instagram 4 of 37
5. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 5 of 37
6. Mohamed Bah, 27Source:Instagram 6 of 37
7. Kimani Gray, 167 of 37
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Instagram 8 of 37
9. Victor White III, 22Source:Instagram 9 of 37
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Instagram 10 of 37
11. Eric Garner, 43Source:Instagram 11 of 37
12. John Crawford, 22Source:Instagram 12 of 37
13. Omar Abrego, 3713 of 37
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18Source:Instagram 14 of 37
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 37
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 37
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Instagram 17 of 37
18. Darrien Hunt, 22Source:Instagram 18 of 37
19. Jack Jacquez, 2719 of 37
20. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 20 of 37
21. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Instagram 21 of 37
22. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Instagram 22 of 37
23. Walter Scott, 5023 of 37
24. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Instagram 24 of 37
25. Michael Sabbie, 35Source:Instagram 25 of 37
26. Delrawn Small, 3726 of 37
27. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Instagram 27 of 37
28. Philando Castile, 32Source:Instagram 28 of 37
29. Gregory Frazier, 5629 of 37
30. Tyre King, 13Source:Instagram 30 of 37
31. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Instagram 31 of 37
32. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Instagram 32 of 37
33. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Instagram 33 of 37
34. Reginald Thomas, 36Source:Instagram 34 of 37
35. Carnell Snell Jr., 18Source:Instagram 35 of 37
36. Joshua Beal, 2536 of 37
37. Kajuan Raye, 1937 of 37
comments – Add Yours