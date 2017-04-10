9 O'Clock News
Waka Flocka & DJ Whoo Kid Banned From Cruise Line For Poop Prank

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
Okeechobee Music Festival

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

“Somebody took a dump on the ship.”

Things got a little too rowdy on Gronk’s Party Ship, last year’s Rob Gronkowski-hosted Caribbean cruise, when someone executed a poop prank near the pool in the ship’s VIP area. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the operator of the cruise, interviewed everyone in the VIP area, determined that the perpetrators were Waka Flocka and DJ Whoo Kid, and banned them.

“Somebody took a dump on the ship,” DJ Whoo Kid told TMZ. “Somebody pooped behind the pool and put a $20 bill on the poop.”

Finish this story [here]

 

