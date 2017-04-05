Controversial Pepsi Ad Is Pulled!

Pepsi’s mentions have been in flames all day long! For this very ad staring Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner gives a Pepsi to a cop and rids the world of -isms. Y'all can go somewhere with this tone-deaf, shallow and over-produced ad. pic.twitter.com/CEr4cAw3Ld — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 4, 2017

With all the issues we have in the world concerning police, brutality, race, and more… I didnt know Pepsi was the answer. Twitter went wild!

"Aye…tell Jesse to get a 6-pack of Pepsi and bring it to Selma. I'll explain later…" pic.twitter.com/5VElyQqC0W — Suge Night Shyamalan (@B_Effin_G) April 5, 2017

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, even shared her thoughts.

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

Who knew Pepsi was so powerful? Oh yea, they removed this campaign and released a statement.

“Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.” – LBS

