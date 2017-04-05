Controversial Pepsi Ad Is Pulled!

Pepsi’s mentions have been in flames all day long! For this very ad staring Kendall Jenner.
With all the issues we have in the world concerning police, brutality, race, and more… I didnt know Pepsi was the answer. Twitter went wild!
Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, even shared her thoughts.
Who knew Pepsi was so powerful? Oh yea, they removed this campaign and released a statement.
“Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.” – LBS
