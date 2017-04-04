9 O'Clock News
Shots Fired At Boosie Badazz Concert, Two Injured

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Boosie Live in Dallas

Source: Shun Atkins / Ovid Media / Shun Atkins / Ovid Media

Boosie Badazz was all set to headline the 2nd Annual Spring Fest at Virginia Motorsports Park, but before he even had the chance to get on stage, “gunfire erupted,” TMZ reports.

“The shots created a mass panic, and 2 victims hospitalized with non-lethal injuries. Cops from 5 different cities responded, but no suspects were arrested and it’s unclear how many shooters were involved,” the gossip site explains.

In a video he shared with his followers, Boosie said he’s “kind of pissed off” and revealed that, due to the shooting, he won’t be allowed to perform at the festival anymore. Listen as he explains below.

Photos