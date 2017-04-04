Uncategorized
Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Trial Set for June

Bill Cosby will have his day in court.

The actor/comedian’s sexual assault case is scheduled to begin in June and will last about two weeks.

Prosecutors, defense lawyers and Montgomery County judge Steven O’Neill put the finishing touches on the June 5 trial which will import jurors from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, to Norristown.

O’Neill said he hopes to do the jury selection in late May.

The comic icon Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting an employee from his alma mater Temple University at his house in 2004.

Ryan Murphy is probably already writing up an ‘American Crime: Bill Cosby’ television series.

Photos