Man Almost Dies From Charging His Cell Phone

"I wouldn't wish what happened to me on my worst enemy."

Posted 6 hours ago
An Alabama man’s life was spared in a horrible instance of electrocution on March 22nd.

Wiley Day was charging his iPhone via an extension cord in bed when he fell asleep. The next morning, Day woke up and the dog-tag necklace he was wearing caught on to the exposed prongs of his charger head. The metal chain caused the electricity to travel right to Day’s neck.

When talking to The Washington Post, Day describe the jolt as “the eeriest, darkest, most demonic thing you could ever experience.” He said the jolt threw him from his bed and his body went numb.  “I guess people would think it would be burning, but in my case I felt a whole lot of pressure around my neck,” Day said.

The 32-year-old also said his eyesight started to fade and he could hear his heartbeat thundering in his ear.

Somehow, Day was able to pull his necklace off and said, “When I came to and figured out what happened, I literally stood straight up, and I said, ‘Oh my God, I think I just got electrocuted.’” Day was admitted to a hospital where it was revealed that he suffered second and third degree burns to his hands and neck.

A physician, Benjamin Fail, told WAAY News that someone could be killed by 100 volts of electricity. He estimated that Day suffered 110 volts. “He is lucky to be alive,” Fail said.

Day now charges his iPhone in the kitchen according to The Washington Post.

“From my experience to others, it is not worth your life charging your electronics in bed. I mean, it’s not worth it,” he elaborated. “I wouldn’t wish what happened to me on my worst enemy.”

Wiley Day

Photos