Kodak Black Back in Court

Kodak Black is back in court but this time it was for a law suit he settled for Breach of Contract by former label

For Full story via thisis50.com click link

http://www.thisis50.com/profiles/blogs/kodak-black-settles-breach-of-contract-lawsuit-against-his-former

And Follow @

https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/#Iamsomebody.

#Iamsomebody.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: