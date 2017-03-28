T.I.’s Alleged Side Chic Speaks On The Rumors and Addresses Tiny’s Shade [VIDEO]

Tiny seems unbossed and unbothered with rumors that her estranged husband has moved on.

On Thursday a fan told Tiny she was “strong” for not bussing Tip with a Henny bottle for dating with the curvy Instagram model Bernice Burgos. And Tiny was quick with the comeback: “I ain’t losing no sleep over no pass around b***.”

Tiny isn't worried about #BerniceBurgos and her husband #TI. She's just a pass around, according to Tiny. A post shared by @entertainmentforbreakfast on Mar 24, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

However the alleged side chic has some words in response to Tiny…

#BerniceBurgos clears up rumors that she's breaking up TI and Tiny's happy home. She also makes it clear that she isn't a pass around b*tch, as Tiny referred to her. A post shared by @entertainmentforbreakfast on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

This is getting a little messy ladies… I hope T.I. clears up all the drama for the sake of his family hustle.