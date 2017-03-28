T.I.’s Alleged Side Chic Speaks On The Rumors and Addresses Tiny’s Shade [VIDEO]

Tiny seems unbossed and unbothered with rumors that her estranged husband has moved on.
On Thursday a fan told Tiny she was “strong” for not bussing Tip with a Henny bottle for dating with the curvy Instagram model Bernice Burgos. And Tiny was quick with the comeback: “I ain’t losing no sleep over no pass around b***.”
However the alleged side chic has some words in response to Tiny…
This is getting a little messy ladies… I hope T.I. clears up all the drama for the sake of his family hustle.
