T.I.’s Alleged Side Chic Speaks On The Rumors and Addresses Tiny’s Shade [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
51st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Tiny seems unbossed and unbothered with rumors that her estranged husband has moved on.

On Thursday a fan told Tiny she was “strong” for not bussing Tip with a Henny bottle for dating with the curvy Instagram model Bernice Burgos. And Tiny was quick with the comeback: “I ain’t losing no sleep over no pass around b***.”

Tiny isn't worried about #BerniceBurgos and her husband #TI. She's just a pass around, according to Tiny.

A post shared by @entertainmentforbreakfast on

 

However the alleged side chic has some words in response to Tiny…

This is getting a little messy ladies… I hope T.I. clears up all the drama for the sake of his family hustle.

Continue reading T.I.'s Alleged Side Chic Speaks On The Rumors and Addresses Tiny's Shade [VIDEO]

