Cincy
Breaking
Home > Cincy

15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightclub [VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Cincinnati Curfew Begins

Source: Mike Simons / Getty

It is being report that at least 15 have been shot and 1 has died at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to reports Cameo Nightclub was hosting a youth night and the club was packed with hundreds when shots rang. Several of victims have life threatening injuries and the police are looking for multiple shooters as well as witnesses. See the video below:

 

cameo's , cincinatti , Cincinnati Night Club Shooting

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

19 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading 15 Shot and 1 Dead At A Cincinnati Ohio Nightclub [VIDEO]

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 2 days ago
Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Get Songwriting Credit…
 3 days ago
Forest Whitaker On Board To Executive Produce Angela…
 3 days ago
Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With…
 4 days ago
Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife Wants $109K Monthly, Says She’s…
 4 days ago
‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Co-Stars Peter Thomas And…
 4 days ago
Keyshia Cole Is Headed Back To Reality TV…
 4 days ago
Creepy Or Cool? Drake Gets A New Tattoo…
 4 days ago
Watch: Tamar Braxton Finally Addresses Rumors Of A…
 4 days ago
Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Accuses…
 4 days ago
Prior #AllLivesMatter Supporter Wyclef Jean Mistakenly Handcuffed By LAPD
 5 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With…
 5 days ago
Good Eats: The Best Food At SXSW 2017
 5 days ago
Young Thug’s Former Manager Files A Lawsuit Against…
 5 days ago
Photos