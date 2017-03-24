Kendrick Lamar

Photo by Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar “the heart part 4”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
In the early hours of Thursday morning, Kendrick Lamar fans noticed he had wiped his Instagram page clean and left just one mysterious post. The image featured the Roman numeral “IV” and nothing more. It was clear the 29-year-old rapper had some kind of project on deck.

Hours after Kendrick shared the cryptic image, he surprised us with a new single called “The Heart Part 4.

This release, of course, further fuels speculation that Kendrick will finally drop the follow-up to 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly. And it’s likely around the corner.

The rapper opened up about his next project in an interview with T Magazine this month, discussing its possible themes.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork. To Pimp a Butterfly was addressing the problem. I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore,” he explained. “We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”

“The Heart Part 4” is available now on iTunes and Apple Music. Pay close attention to the song’s closing line. It sounds like Kendrick is hinting at an album release next month: “Y’all got til April the seventh to get y’all shit together.”

