Having Sex With Your Partner Brings A 48-Hour ‘After Glow’

Here's another way to let your soul glow....

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
You know that loving, happy feeling you have after sex? Well it’s not all in your head. Research says that having sex with your partner bring a 48-hour ‘after glow’ feeling to couples, according to Telegraph. 

Scientists asked couples to keep sex diaries to record how many times they had sex and relationship satisfaction.

Research found that feelings of intimacy and happiness in a relationship lasted for two days after sex, but began to fade after three.

The ‘after glow’ effect could be linked to the hormone oxytocin that is released during sex.

Scientists believe the biological reason for the lingering sense of connection between couples is linked to men’s sperm count. When a man has frequent sex, his sperm count diminishes, and it takes approximately 2-3 days to restore his swimmers to maximum capacity. Researchers believe the evolutionary purpose of the ‘after glow’ is to keep partners together until his count increases.

“This is the first research to quantify the length of the sexual afterglow and to examine its benefits,” said head researcher on the project Dr  Andrea Meltzer, of Florida State University,

SOURCE: Psychological Science

