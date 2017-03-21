News
SMH: More Women Hospitalized After Getting A Brazilian Butt Lift In South Florida

Ladies, pay attention.

Just one day after news broke that 25-year-old Ranika Hall died after getting a Brazilian Butt Lift in Miami, two other women who traveled to South Florida for the same procedure are facing serious complications from their surgeries.

According to NBC Miami, Shabriya Hill and Crystal Call both flew to Florida to go under the knife at Seduction By Jardon in the Aventura neighborhood and had the same doctor on the same day. Following the procedure, both ladies were taken to Aventura hospital with life-threatening complications including kidney failure and liver infection.

Dr. James McAdoo, who performed the surgeries, is being heavily questioned by Hill and Call’s families. However, his attorney released a statements, saying, “Dr. McAdoo is understanding and shares the families’ concerns over the health of their daughters. Dr. McAdoo takes every possible precaution medically necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of his patients. Every cosmetic procedure carries with it certain risks and possible complications. Dr. McAdoo is unable to discuss the specifics of each patient’s care and treatment due to patient privacy laws.”

Seduction’s owner, Luis Jardon, told reporters that what happened to the women are known complications from the type of surgery they had. A voluntary survey found women 20 times more likely to die after a Brazilian Butt Lift than any other cosmetic surgery. Both Hill and Call are still in the hospital and being treated for serious complications.

 

