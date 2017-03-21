Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive IAMSU ! – "Prescription Plan" (Video)

IAMSU! presents the Prescription Plan in the form of a video. This time IAMSU! takes it to the Forest with a Guitar in hand. I can admit this seems to be a brand new IAMSU! diving into his feelings with the plan of action. Peep the new style and attire in the “Prescription Plan” video below.

 

 

'Get Out' Now Has It's Own Social Media Challenge

If you saw <em>Get Out</em> at the theater in the past couple of weeks, chances are you’re still talking about it. Well, now you can continue the “experience” of the film on social media by taking the #GetOutChallenge. Most of the folks participating have been recreating hilarious versions of the scene where one creepy character from the film runs full speed right into the face of lead actor Daniel Kaluuya, but others are putting their own creative twist on this challenge. Here are the insanely funny results…

 

