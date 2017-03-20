Tyson Beckford Goes In On Chris Brown, Claims He’s On Drugs

Tyson Beckford and Kenya Moore appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night and took turns taking shots at their respective targets.
When asked what he would do if he got stuck in an elevator with Breezy, Tyson responded,
“One of us is coming out alive and it’s me. I still don’t got no respect for dude. I feel bad for him.”
Then added the kicker, “Drugs is a motherf*cker.” Yikes.
Kenya didn’t hesitate to add her two cents when Andy Cohen probed Tyson as to what drugs he thinks Brown could be using.
“The same one Matt’s on,” she added.
Kenya also confirmed she and Phaedra will never be friends, following last night’s episode of ‘RHOA.’
Kenya’s relationship with Phaedra should be the last thing she’s worried about, especially when there’s an alleged bombshell that’s going to come out during the reunion.
