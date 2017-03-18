Birdman Not About That “Hoe Sh*t” In Response To Rick Ross’ “Idols Become Rivals” Diss

Via |

Within the space of three verses and an extended outro, Rick Ross expressed exactly how he felt about Cash Money Records CEO Bryan “Birdman” Williams in his new track, “Idols Become Rivals,” which comes from Ross’ ninth studio album, Rather You Than Me. Of course, with lines like “Catholic record labels, niggas gettin’ raped, boy /Birdman’s a priest, moans in his synagogue /Publishing is his sin, repent, forgive me, Lord,” it wasn’t exactly flattering and was swiftly labeled a Birdman diss track that sent shots regarding the mogul’s relationships with Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled.

