Lil Wayne Thankful For Rick Ross's Display Of Support Amid Battle With Birdman

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
Mass Appeal - 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals

Source: Hubert Vestil / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Word that Rick Ross dissed Birdman on his upcoming single “Idols Become Rivals,” assisted by comedian Chris Rock, spread like wildfire once lyrics to the track off Ross’s Rather You Than Me project were revealed on Genius.

The lyrical blow aimed at Baby comes at a time when the Like Father, Like Son duo has been publicly feuding over the release of Tha Carter V and Tunechi seemingly doesn’t mind the harsh words, saying that he “needed that” after Rozay tagged him in a heartfelt motivational message on Instagram.

Finish this story [here]

Lil Wayne Thankful For Rick Ross's Display Of Support Amid Battle With Birdman

