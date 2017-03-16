Rihanna Is Now Top 5 On List Of Most Top 5 Hits

Rihanna’s ‘Love On The Brain’ just creeped up from 6th to 5th on the Billboard hot 100 charts. That gives her 22 songs to make it in to the top 5 and thereby breaking her tie with Elvis Presley, leaving he fifth on the list of most top 5 hits.

The only people ahead of Rih Rih right now are Janet Jackson (24), Mariah Carey (26), Madonna (28) and the Beatles (29).

With the rate Rihanna pushes out music and her album ‘Anti’ still charting, she’ll be climbing even higher on that list in no time.

