Did Soulja Boy Leave His Mother Broke?

The family drama continues between Soulja Boy and his brother, John Way. According to a diss track Way released, Soulja Boy is a “compulsive liar” and continues to gloat about his success when he still has family struggling financially. In a diss track titled “Overdue,” Way raps, “All on the ‘gram flexin’ like you the f***in’ man/ My momma still on welfare, s**t I can’t understand it.” You can listen to the whole song below.



Way confirmed his family’s misfortunes in a video he posted with his mom. When Way asks her where they are, she responds, “we at my house, in the middle of the goddamn ‘hood.”



Before Way’s video, Soulja Boy responded to him via Instagram live saying, “Loyalty before motherf***in’ royalty…these b***h ass n****s want to go against the grain and lie on a n***a and put my name through the dirt when I’m a real hustler. Real n***a getting money man, these n****s ain’t shit. F**k these b***h ass n****s.” You can watch the video below.



Way’s next moves remain unknown. However, this could be the start of a full-on campaign against his famous “Pretty Boy Swag” brother.

