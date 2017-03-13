News
Home > News

Did Soulja Boy Leave His Mother Broke?

His brother has receipts.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

BET's Rip The Runway 2010 - Arrivals

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty


The family drama continues between Soulja Boy and his brother, John Way. According to a diss track Way released, Soulja Boy is a “compulsive liar” and continues to gloat about his success when he still has family struggling financially. In a diss track titled “Overdue,” Way raps, “All on the ‘gram flexin’ like you the f***in’ man/ My momma still on welfare, s**t I can’t understand it.” You can listen to the whole song below.


Way confirmed his family’s misfortunes in a video he posted with his mom. When Way asks her where they are, she responds, “we at my house, in the middle of the goddamn ‘hood.”


Before Way’s video, Soulja Boy responded to him via Instagram live saying, “Loyalty before motherf***in’ royalty…these b***h ass n****s want to go against the grain and lie on a n***a and put my name through the dirt when I’m a real hustler. Real n***a getting money man, these n****s ain’t shit. F**k these b***h ass n****s.” You can watch the video below.


Way’s next moves remain unknown. However, this could be the start of a full-on campaign against his famous “Pretty Boy Swag” brother.

 

 

 

John Way , SOULJA BOY

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 4 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 4 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 6 days ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 7 days ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 week ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 week ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 week ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 week ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 2 weeks ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 2 weeks ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 2 weeks ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 2 weeks ago
Photos