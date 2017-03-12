SharifDKingLive Tee Grizzley – “Second Day Out” (Video)

Tee Grizzley, leaks the video for his newest song “Second Day Out” which speaks to his journey before his big break. Tee Grizzley is now giving you his perspective of his second day out now that his “First Day Out” was such a hugh hit. Tee Grizzley’s day to day grind is an interesting one. Watch the visual below.

