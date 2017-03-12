Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingLive Tee Grizzley – “Second Day Out” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

39 mins ago
Leave a comment

Tee Grizzley, leaks the video for his newest song “Second Day Out” which speaks to his journey before his big break. Tee Grizzley is now giving you his perspective of his second day out now that his “First Day Out” was such a hugh hit. Tee Grizzley’s day to day grind is an interesting one. Watch the visual below.

 

 

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

15 photos Launch gallery

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

Continue reading #SharifDKingLive Tee Grizzley – “Second Day Out” (Video)

Squad Goals: The Highest Paid Hip-Hop And R&B Artists Ever

   

 

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

 

First Day Out , HIP-HOP , King Sharif 7 to 12 , Kingin Forever , Kings Only , Music , On Air With Sharif , On Air With Sharif D. King , rap , Second Day Out , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , Tee Grizzley , The Crown Life , VIDEO

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 1 day ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 2 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 4 days ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 4 days ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 5 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 5 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 6 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 7 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 7 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 7 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 1 week ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 1 week ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 1 week ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 1 week ago
Photos