Nicki Minaj Responds To Remy Ma With “No Frauds” [Featuring Lil Wayne & Drake]

It’s been almost 2 weeks since Remy Ma dropped “Shether”. Then Rem came back with “Another One.” Now we finally get a response from Nicki Minaj! She has some company with her this time.

Nicki says in her response:

Tried to drop “Another One”, you was itchin’ to scrap

You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish it was scrapped

Heard your p&*%y on “Yuck,” I guess you needed a Pap

What type of bum bitch shoot a friend over a rack?

What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?

Lil Boogie down basic bitch thinkin’ she back

Back to back, oh you mean, back to wack?

“Back to Back”? Me and Drizzy laughed at that

They say numbers don’t matter but when they discussin’ the kings

They turn around and say Lebron ain’t got 6 rings

I never signed a 360, bitch you wild dumb

That’s why Jay ain’t clear his verse for your album

Sheneneh, you a fraud committin’ perjury

I got before and after pictures of your surgery

Rah took you to her doc, but you don’t look like Rah

Left the operating table, still look like “nah”

On her Instagram Nicki had even more to say:

Check out “No Frauds” featuring Drake & Lil Wayne.

