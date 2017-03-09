Lifestyle
Americans Are Having Less Sex Than Ever Before

If you think your sex life has plummeted, you're not alone.

12 hours ago
With all the research backing the benefits of sex from increased work productivity to glowing skin, Americans are reportedly still not getting it on as much as you would think.

According to a new study published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior, regardless of their gender, race, marriage status and geographic location, Americans are having less sex than they did in the late 1990s, NY Times reports.

Research shows, in the early 1990s to the early 2000s, married Americans had sex about 60 to 65 times a year. In 2014, that number plummeted to 56 times.

The report suggests that mobile phone usage and social media sites like Facebook could be contributing to the decline. Millennials and Gen Z’ers, who frequently use portable devices for entertainment and social interaction, are having sex less often than any previous generation.

While there is no clear explanation for the decline, longer work hours and pornography were surprisingly ruled out as contributors. Longer work hours and pornography actually correlate with a busier sex life.

SOURCE: NEW YORK TIMES

 

