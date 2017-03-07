Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson referred to slaves as “immigrants” while speaking Monday to department employees.

“That’s what America is about, a land of dreams and opportunity,” Carson said. “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less. But they too had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters, might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”

