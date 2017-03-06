So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Spelman Graduate Develops A New Product To Relieve You Of A Dry Scalp

5 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Many factors can contribute to dry, irritable and itchy scalp. The changing seasons, chemicals, and hair processing can do a number on the scalp, which is why a Spelman graduate has decided to come up with a solution. Dr. Shari Hicks-Graham, a practicing dermatologist is introducing LivSo haircare line, with the intention of helping people who suffer from dry scalp and damaged hair.

The LivSo line features a shampoo, conditioner and moisturizing lotion to address the different scalp problems plaguing people who wear curly, kinky hair. A study conducted on the product found that those who used LivSo products had significant scalp relief after just four weeks of use. Scalp damage or irritation affects at least half of Americans. Products developed to treat dry scalp often lack the necessary ingredients needed to treat the condition while maintaining the necessary moisture the hair and scalp needs.

Join #TeamNatural with a nourishing hair care regimen that won't neglect your scalp.

A post shared by Livso (@livsolife) on

LivSo ingredients include glycolic acid, Abyssinian oil and coconut oil that are part the product’s three-step hair care system. With Dr. Hicks-Graham’s educational background, research and expertise in treating dry scalp, LivSo is bound to be a quality product to address the common problem of dry scalp.

LivSo is available for purchase on Amazon. You can learn more about LivSo product on the main website and get a free sample to check out for yourself!

DON’T MISS:

Gabrielle Union Launched Her Hair Care Line And Shows Off Natural Tresses

Frank Ocean’s Mother Creates This Skin Care Product For Darker Skin That You Need Now

Introducing The First Black Woman To Score A Patent For A Natural Haircare Product

FAB FINDS: 11 Hair And Skin Products You Need For Cold Weather Months

10 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: 11 Hair And Skin Products You Need For Cold Weather Months

Continue reading FAB FINDS: 11 Hair And Skin Products You Need For Cold Weather Months

FAB FINDS: 11 Hair And Skin Products You Need For Cold Weather Months

As the temperature drops, it's time for you to switch up your hair and beauty routines. Focus on products that pack in moisture and nutrients to keep your hair and skin hydrated and supple during the harsh months.

#TeamNatural , Black Hair Care , dry scalp , LivSo , natural hair care , natural hair company

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 day ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 day ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 day ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 day ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 3 days ago
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 3 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 4 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 4 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 4 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 4 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 4 days ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 5 days ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 5 days ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 5 days ago
Photos