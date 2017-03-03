Remy Ma Drops ‘Another One’ on Nicki [diss song]

Nicki you had one job and that was to answer Remy Ma….we it’s too late Remy is done waiting and dropped ‘Another One’ on Nicki
‘Another One’ is the follow up to ‘Shether’ that was dropped less than a week ago and broke the internet. Don’t sleep on Remy check out all the savage lines you should know from ‘Shether’ here.
In the meantime anybody heard from Nicki yet?
