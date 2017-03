Remy has been coming hard since her Nicki diss ‘shETHER,’ but she dropped another track and gets a little political. The BX rapper speaks on feminisim and second class citizenship. Talk about versatile!

That’s not all! Just in case anyone forgot, Papoose has bars too!

Did I mention Remy just dropped another diss track? #ANOTHERONE

