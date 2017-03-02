Entertainment
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A Bevy Of Unbelievable Facts

22 hours ago

Nia Noelle
You haven’t really lived until you’ve heard Jaden Smith speak.

The 18-year-old is unlike any teen celebrity we’ve ever known. On February 1st, he tweeted six different variations of “Make Art.” Also, he recently made headlines after protesting everything Trump — by not staying still for seven hours. He also got on Instagram Live a couple months ago and asked viewers why they weren’t using the social media video component to cure cancer? He is simply more intelligent and more informed than the rest of us.

So, when Jaden decided to pair up with Vanity Fair and read through a list of mind-blowing facts, we were immediately here for it. “You see your nose all the time, your brain just chooses to ignore it,” he said. Then he takes it to the next level with, “You were once the youngest person in existence.” Mind blown.

Watch above and see photos of Jaden doing big things in the gallery below.

40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things

40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things

40 Pictures Of Jaden Smith Doing Things

Photos